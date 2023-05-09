Robert De Niro drops shocking baby bombshell!

Canada - Longtime actor Robert De Niro has shockingly revealed that he secretly became a father to baby number seven!

Robert De Niro has revealed that he recently became a father for the seventh time. © Barry Brecheisen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Goodfellas alum welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.



During his chat with ET Canada, De Niro slid in that he is the proud papa of seven children while talking about his newest movie, About My Father.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that," the New York native said during the interview.

"But, sometimes you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

When the interviewer asked him about his six children, he aptly corrected, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he clarified, though he didn't share any details on the baby's name or the partner he welcomed the child with.

The Oscar winner has six children from previous relationships and has been separated from his second wife Grace Hightower since 2018.

De Niro welcome two kids with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott: a daughter named Drena (51), and son named Raphael (46). The actor welcomed twin sons – Julian and Aaron (27) – with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith in 1995, and he shares two children with Hightower – a son named Elliot (24) and a daughter named Helen Grace (11).