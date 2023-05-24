Robert De Niro visciously disses Donald Trump at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France - Killers of the Flower Moon star Robert De Niro couldn't help but take a jab at Donald Trump in Cannes on Sunday, saying his character in Martin Scorsese's new epic embodied the same kind of "evil" as the ex-president.

Robert De Niro (r) took a dig at Donald Trump while at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. © Collage: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP & REUTERS

The film premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.



De Niro plays a real-life dignitary from 1920s rural America, William Hale, who built trust with local Osage Indians and then orchestrated dozens of murders in order to steal their oil-rich land.

"I don't understand a lot about him – why he betrays them," De Niro admitted about his character.

"But we became a lot more aware after the murder of George Floyd with systemic racism and that's what this is," he added.

"It's the banality of evil, it's the thing we've got to watch out for. We all know who I'm going to talk about – I won't say his name."

But like a sneeze, the actor couldn't keep it in much longer, and he continued: "It's like with Trump – I had to say it. There are people who think he could do a good job. Imagine how insane that is."