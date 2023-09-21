Rupert Murdoch steps down as Fox and News Corp head and names replacement

London, UK - Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is to retire as chairman of his Fox and News Corp businesses, the firms said in a statement.

The Australian-born businessman is set to be replaced in the role at both companies by his son Lachlan Murdoch.

The change of leadership will take place following the companies’ annual meeting in mid-November.

The 92-year-old will be appointed chairman emeritus of each company.

In a letter to staff he said: "The time is right for me to take on different roles.

"I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of chairman emeritus at Fox and News.

"For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change.

"Our companies are in robust health, as am I. Our opportunities far exceed our commercial challenges.

"We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years – I certainly am, and plan to be here to participate in them."