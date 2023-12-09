Ryan O'Neal, star of Love Story and Paper Moon, has passed away

Los Angeles, California - Actor and heartthrob Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated star of Love Story who also appeared in Paper Moon and Barry Lyndon, has died, his son said Friday. He was 82.

"This is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," Patrick O'Neal wrote on Instagram.

O'Neal, whose smoldering looks and perfect jawline made him the ideal leading man, was also known for his tumultuous decades-long relationship with actress Farrah Fawcett.

After years of television roles in the 1960s, O'Neal's big break came in 1970's Love Story, a box office phenomenon that earned him an Oscar nomination — one of a grab-bag of nods for a film now credited with becoming a template for the "chick flick" genre.

Two years later, he was paired with Barbra Streisand for the screwball comedy What's Up, Doc?, another hit with audiences that further increased his profile.

Over the following years, O'Neal played a jewel thief in The Thief Who Came To Dinner and starred opposite his daughter Tatum O'Neal in Peter Bogdanovich's 1973 hit Paper Moon — bagging a Golden Globe nomination in the process.

In 1975, he appeared in Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon, a picaresque historical drama that is better thought of now than it was five decades ago.

"As a human being, my father was as generous as they come," Patrick O'Neal wrote. "And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo.

"He loved to make people laugh. It's pretty much his goal. Didn't matter the situation, if there was a joke to be found, he nailed it. He really wanted us laughing. And we did all laugh. Every time. We had fun. Fun in the sun."