Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with Madonna for iconic Coachella Weekend 2 surprise!
Indio, California - Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella (AKA Sabchella) Weekend 2 headlining set just became one for the history books – and it's all thanks to the one and only Madonna!
Sabrina was midway through Juno – the moment on set where she typically "arrests" a celebrity – when she sang her cue line, "Have you ever tried this one?" before the stage cut to Madonna's iconic Vogue intro.
The Queen of Pop emerged from the center of the stage, and the two launched into the classic hit song together.
The pair then delivered the live debut of their brand-new collaboration, Bring Your Love, per Capital FM, a throbbing dance track believed to be from Madonna's forthcoming album, Confessions II.
Between songs, Madonna addressed the crowd directly, "So 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella," she said.
"I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 1 in America, and that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later in the same boots, with the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, a Gucci jacket," she continued.
"It's like a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me."
The two weren't done yet – and what came next had the crowd completely losing it.
Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna perform Like a Prayer
Sabrina and Madonna then launched into a performance of Like a Prayer, complete with backup dancers descending from the back of the stage in nun's habits.
Before leaving the stage, Madonna had one more thing to say to the packed crowd.
"The great thing about music is that it brings people together. Am I right?" she said, per Variety.
"It's the one place that people have to put their differences aside. Put their sh*t down and everyone just have a good time together, right? So I am thrilled to be a part of that healing experience of bringing people together," she added.
Confessions II marks Madonna's 15th studio album and her first release in seven years, dropping July 3.
After Madonna left the stage, Sabrina turned to the crowd and said, "Madonna, everybody!" before adding, "Holy sh*t! What do you do after that?"
She then closed her set with Espresso, Goodbye, and Tears.
Cover photo: Collage: Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto