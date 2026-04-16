Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton heat up Los Angeles after Coachella date

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton were spotted together in Los Angeles on Tuesday as the pair's new romance heats up!

Kim Kardashian's (r.) romance with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton is heating up, as the two were just spotted out in Los Angeles after attending Coachella together! © Collage: Philip FONG / AFP & Manny Carabel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per People, the 45-year-old reality star was photographed running some errands with Lewis in a low-key look that featured a cropped, zip-up jacket and gray leggings.

The 41-year-old Brit also kept it casual with a white top, jeans, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

The outing comes after Kim and Lewis attended the Coachella music festival on Saturday to catch Justin Bieber's headlining set.

Photos obtained by Page Six showed the pair attempting to go incognito, with both rocking scarves around their faces.

Kim and Lewis have been linked since February, when they were spotted sitting together at Super Bowl LX.

In recent weeks, it's seemed that their relationship is getting more serious: Lewis even made things Instagram official earlier this month by sharing a clip from a high-speed drive with the SKIMS mogul.

And according to insiders, Kim's ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, has even given the romance his stamp of approval of the racing champion spends time with Kim and Kanye's four kids.