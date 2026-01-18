Selena Gomez shows off makeup-free glow after Rare Beauty night out

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gave fans an unfiltered look at her natural beauty just days after stepping out for a glamorous Rare Beauty launch event.

Selena Gomez stunned at a Rare Beauty event and then surprised fans with a bare-faced selfie! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The queen is glowing!

After attending the Golden Globes last weekend and the Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Powdered Bronzer launch party on Thursday, Selena stripped things back.

On Saturday, she posted a rare natural selfie in a white tank top as her face rested on her hand, keeping the look sweet and simple.

The low-key moment contrasted sharply with Selena's most recent Instagram post from Thursday night's Rare Beauty event.

In the carousel, she stunned with smokey eyeshadow, slicked-back curly hair, and glowing bronzed skin – courtesy of her brand's newest product!

"An evening with Rare Beauty to celebrate our warm wishes powdered bronzer. Shout out to the squad…" she captioned the pics, which tagged her glam team.