2026 Golden Globes red carpet recap: Chic black, naked dresses, and political protests

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's top stars hit the red carpet on Sunday for the Golden Globes, the first major event on the road to the Oscars, and they delivered lots of old-school glamour .

(From l. to r.) Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco all opted for black fashion at Sunday's Golden Globes. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Selena Gomez is a newlywed, and her happiness shows. The best comedy actress nominee for her work on Only Murders in the Building radiated joy as she arrived on the arm of her husband, Benny Blanco.

She oozed sophistication in a black Chanel column gown with a frothy white feathered strapless neckline, her black bob swept into soft waves.

Gomez was not alone in striking an understated pose, with lots of stars opting for black or dark, wintry hues.

Teyana Taylor, a winner for her searing turn as a leftist revolutionary in hotly-tipped film One Battle After Another, scorched the carpet in a cut-out backless black Schiaparelli gown with a halter neckline – and a cheeky crystal bow on her backside.

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), who competed with Taylor for the award for best supporting actress, turned heads in a black textured Vivienne Westwood ballgown with an asymmetrical neckline and a bubble silhouette before trailing to the floor.

Her hair was swept into her signature ponytail, and she kept the jewelry simple with a diamond choker.

Amy Madigan, also in their category for her villainous turn in Weapons, went for a tuxedo look with cropped pants and patent leather boots.

Nominee Jenna Ortega embraced the goth chic of her title character in Wednesday in a black high-neck Dilara Findikoglu gown with glittering epaulets and cut-offs that revealed a bit of side boob... and part of her hip bone.

Among the male stars in attendance, Colman Domingo was as usual a standout, wearing head-to-toe black Valentino, with silvery appliques scattered from his left shoulder down his lapel to his waist.