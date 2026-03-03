Benny Blanco spills new details about his wedding to Selena Gomez!
Los Angeles, California - A few months ago, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an absolute dream wedding – and now, the latter has revealed who officiated their ceremony!
A few days ago, the 37-year-old producer was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he revealed new details about his wedding.
Together with his close friend, rapper Lil Dicky, he also promoted his new podcast on the show.
And it was precisely this friend who officiated the stars' wedding ceremony in September!
But Benny also played a major role in the wedding of the 37-year-old musician, who also married the love of his life last year.
"We were heavily involved [in each other's weddings]," Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Burd, said.
"We didn't each have a best man, but I officiated his, and he gave the speech from my male point of view at my wedding, and it was great," said the rapper.
Benny added that it was an "incredible" and "unbelievable" experience.
Lil Dicky had to cut parts of his wedding speech
But there was one small catch to the wedding officiant job: Selena had asked for some passages to be removed from the speech, as she wanted to mention certain details herself in her vows.
"She said, 'Hey, just make sure Dave doesn't say anything about this part or this part because it's part of my speech," Benny recalled with a laugh.
"And that was the whole opening three minutes of his speech."
"I wanted to push back, but it was her wedding," David joked.
In the end, the speech still turned out great – and the rapper was proud of his performance.
The lovebirds' wedding took place on September 27, and sources said at the time that Selena and Benny had created a perfect evening for themselves and their guests.
"There was so much love in the room," an insider gushed, per People.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez