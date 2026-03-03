Benny Blanco spills new details about his wedding to Selena Gomez!

Los Angeles, California - A few months ago, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an absolute dream wedding – and now, the latter has revealed who officiated their ceremony!

Selena Gomez (l.) and Benny Blanco celebrated their dream wedding last September. © Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

A few days ago, the 37-year-old producer was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he revealed new details about his wedding.

Together with his close friend, rapper Lil Dicky, he also promoted his new podcast on the show.

And it was precisely this friend who officiated the stars' wedding ceremony in September!

But Benny also played a major role in the wedding of the 37-year-old musician, who also married the love of his life last year.

"We were heavily involved [in each other's weddings]," Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Burd, said.

"We didn't each have a best man, but I officiated his, and he gave the speech from my male point of view at my wedding, and it was great," said the rapper.

Benny added that it was an "incredible" and "unbelievable" experience.