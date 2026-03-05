Novak Djokovic speaks out on Serena Williams return rumors: "She's coming back"

Indian Wells, California - Novak Djokovic is convinced tennis legend Serena Williams will return to competition, and the 24-time Grand Slam champion is itching to see "one of the greatest athletes" back on court.

Serena Williams introduces Maria Sharapova during the 2025 Induction Celebration weekend at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 23, 2025. © Joe Buglewicz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I think she's coming back," Djokovic said Wednesday at the ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters.

"I don't know. I haven't spoken to her, but I guess the sentiment is that she's coming back. Where and how, singles, doubles, we don't know, and if I'm in her position, I would hide it too."

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, hasn't competed since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open.

But the 44-year-old mother of two re-entered the anti-doping testing pool in December and regained eligibility.

Initially she denied she planned a comeback, but in January she declined to rule it out, telling NBC's Today show: "That's not a yes or a no. I don't know, I'm just going to see what happens."

Djokovic said players were buzzing at the prospect.

"Everybody is excited, and it's definitely something that's very highly anticipated," he said.