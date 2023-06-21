Is Taylor Swift releasing new songs from the Lover vault?
New York, New York - After making Cruel Summer her newest single, Taylor Swift just might be bringing back the Lover era for real!
What Taylor Swift era are we in again?
On Monday, social media was flooded with rumors about new songs from the 33-year-old's seventh album, Lover.
While a proper source has yet to be identified, claims that Swift is planning to drop Lover (From the Vault) have gone viral on Twitter. The majority of the tweets allege that the supposed new release featuring previously scrapped songs was uncovered through Target shipments that revealed CDs are planning to be released this Friday.
Though it's always necessary to take Swiftie theories with a grain of salt, there's certainly reason to believe that more Lover tracks could be released in the near future.
The Anti-Hero singer celebrated the opening night of The Eras Tour back in March by officially releasing All of the Girls You've Loved Before, a previously unreleased track from Lover. On streaming sites, the song was added to a compilation titled The More Lover Chapter, which had a listed release date of August 23, 2019, the day the album originally came out.
Swift's latest move to make Cruel Summer a radio single - almost four years after it was originally released - just might mean that she's more than willing to dive into the Lover vault soon.
Is Taylor Swift returning to the Lover era?
The massive spike in popularity that The Eras Tour awarded Cruel Summer, which is one of the opening numbers on the setlist, led Swift to formally make it the fifth single off of Lover.
At her recent show in Pittsburgh, the Grammy winner opened up about the decision and thanked her fans for making it possible.
"I just need to let you know something: Cruel Summer, that song was my pride and joy on that album," she told the crowd.
As it turns out, Swift was prepared to make the song a single back in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to the plans as she shifted to writing folklore.
"No one understands how this is happening, but you guys have streamed Cruel Summer so much right now in 2023 that it's like at the top — it's like rising on the streaming charts so crazy that my label just decided to make it the next single," she said.
So what does this mean for a potential Lover vault? Well, nothing definitive. But, it does suggest that she's opened the door to revisit decisions made during the album creation process - including which songs were scrapped.
Theories are also circulating that Swift will commemorate Cruel Summer's run as a single with an Eras Tour-themed music video, but only time will tell which rumors prove true!
Cover photo: Collage: John Medina & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP