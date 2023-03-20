Did Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour setlist reveal her next re-recording?

Glendale, Arizona - Taylor Swift kicked off The Eras Tour with an exceptional 44-song setlist , and fans are already busy theorizing about what her picks might mean for her upcoming music plans.

The 33-year-old performed for over three hours at each of the two shows at State Farm Stadium over the weekend.

The lengthy opening night setlist on Friday included hits from each of her album eras, but Swift paid more attention to some than others.

Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights all received extensive stage time, as they are the only albums that the Anti-Hero singer has never toured.

When it came to her older eras, though, many Swifties were shocked to find that her acclaimed third album, Speak Now, only got one song.

Considering the massive spike in streams that came over the weekend for the tracks that did make the setlist, many speculated that the snub was tied to Swift's re-recording project, as she wouldn't want to promote an album she doesn't own yet.

Swift infamously lost the masters to her first six albums - Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and reputation - back in 2020, which led her to re-record "Taylor's Versions" of the records so she could own her music once again.

Though this might explain the lack of attention for Speak Now since it hasn't been re-released yet, 1989 and reputation both got considerable attention despite not having been re-recorded yet either.

While this may seem to disprove the theory, some Swifties are taking the specific snub as further evidence that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is coming soon.

