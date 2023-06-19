Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour smashes attendance record in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania - Taylor Swift is continuing to make history with her sold-out stadium tour, The Eras Tour , on the heels of a two-night stint at Acrisure Stadium.

Taylor Swift played two sold-out shows at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on June 16 and 17. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old hosted 73,117 fans during Saturday's show in Pittsburgh, landing a new attendance record for the venue.

The staggering number surpassed the record held by Garth Brooks, who welcomed 72,887 concertgoers in 2019, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As always, Swift's three-hour set was a smash hit with fans, once again spurring social media hysteria from fans unable to hear the weekend's surprise songs live.

The Anti-Hero singer paid tribute to the Pittsburgh Swifties with a sweet social media post on Sunday.

"Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state. I mean… You broke the all time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice," she wrote.

"Thank you so much for everything this weekend. You were a mesmerizing crowd, like beyond."

The attendance record comes as no real surprise, given the vicious fight for tickets that has ensued among fans for the past several months.