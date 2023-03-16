Taylor Swift unleashes huge new music surprise out of Swifties' wildest dreams!

New York, New York - Sound the alarm: Taylor Swift is celebrating the kick-off The Eras Tour with a major new music surprise!

Taylor Swift will drop four previously unreleased tracks at midnight on Friday. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

What era are we even in anymore?

The 33-year-old shocked Swifties everywhere with the announcement that she would be dropping four previously unreleased songs at midnight on Friday, March 17 to celebrate the first show of her highly anticipated tour. The tour kicks off on Friday night in Glendale, Arizona.



Fans of The Hunger Games franchise will recognize two of the new tracks she announced: Eyes Open (Taylor's Version) and Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version).

Both songs were initially released in 2012 as part of the soundtrack The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond, with the lyrics inspired by the plot and characters from the films.

The original version of Safe & Sound featured The Civil Wars, a folk duo comprised of Joy Williams and John Paul White that split in 2014. Williams and White have both returned for Taylor's Version.

The song scored Swift, Williams, and White a Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media in 2013.

The second two of the unreleased quartet have Swifties running into overdrive with theories, as one song is from her album Speak Now while the other is rumored to be a scrapped track from the Lover era.