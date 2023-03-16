Taylor Swift unleashes huge new music surprise out of Swifties' wildest dreams!
New York, New York - Sound the alarm: Taylor Swift is celebrating the kick-off The Eras Tour with a major new music surprise!
What era are we even in anymore?
The 33-year-old shocked Swifties everywhere with the announcement that she would be dropping four previously unreleased songs at midnight on Friday, March 17 to celebrate the first show of her highly anticipated tour. The tour kicks off on Friday night in Glendale, Arizona.
Fans of The Hunger Games franchise will recognize two of the new tracks she announced: Eyes Open (Taylor's Version) and Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version).
Both songs were initially released in 2012 as part of the soundtrack The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond, with the lyrics inspired by the plot and characters from the films.
The original version of Safe & Sound featured The Civil Wars, a folk duo comprised of Joy Williams and John Paul White that split in 2014. Williams and White have both returned for Taylor's Version.
The song scored Swift, Williams, and White a Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media in 2013.
The second two of the unreleased quartet have Swifties running into overdrive with theories, as one song is from her album Speak Now while the other is rumored to be a scrapped track from the Lover era.
Why did Taylor Swift choose these unreleased tracks?
The third song coming out on Friday is titled, If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version).
The song was first released in 2010 as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Speak Now.
Swifties have been in relative agreement that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is the next of Taylor's re-recorded albums coming down the pipeline thanks to a plethora of perceived Easter eggs in her Midnights-era music videos.
If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version) will be the first re-recorded Speak Now tune to be released, so it looks like fans may be correct in their prediction.
As for the fourth new track, Swifties are pretty perplexed.
All Of The Girls You Loved Before has long been rumored to be a scrapped song from the Anti-Hero singer's seventh studio album, Lover.
The romantic song sees the narrator reflect on her partner's previous relationships and express her gratitude for making him into the partner that he is for her.
An alleged leak of the unreleased song hit social media last month, which is probably not coincidental.
No matter what mastermind Tay is thinking, it's safe to say this announcement is something out of Swifties' wildest dreams.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP