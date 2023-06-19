Could Taylor Swift be planning a Cruel Summer music video?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has just confirmed a new single - but it's not what you think!

Some Taylor Swift fans believe the singer is planning to release a music video for Cruel Summer now that it has been made a single. © Collage: Mike Coppola & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old has officially made Cruel Summer, originally released on her 2019 album Lover, a radio single.

The fan-favorite track has earned renewed popularity thanks to The Eras Tour, where it is combined with Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince for the opening number.

As of June 20, Cruel Summer will be Lover's fifth single. Despite its age, the move is a no-brainer, as the tour has made it her second most-streamed song on Spotify at the moment.

But with the move, some Swifties are theorizing there's more to it than the mere label of a single.

Could a music video be in the works for Cruel Summer?

Lover won't be re-recorded as she already owns it, but the example of Red (Taylor's Version) may be the key evidence that a video could be a real possibility!