Could Taylor Swift be planning a Cruel Summer music video?

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has just confirmed a new single - but it's not what you think!

The 33-year-old has officially made Cruel Summer, originally released on her 2019 album Lover, a radio single.

The fan-favorite track has earned renewed popularity thanks to The Eras Tour, where it is combined with Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince for the opening number.

As of June 20, Cruel Summer will be Lover's fifth single. Despite its age, the move is a no-brainer, as the tour has made it her second most-streamed song on Spotify at the moment.

But with the move, some Swifties are theorizing there's more to it than the mere label of a single.

Could a music video be in the works for Cruel Summer?

Lover won't be re-recorded as she already owns it, but the example of Red (Taylor's Version) may be the key evidence that a video could be a real possibility!

Will Taylor Swift make a music video with footage from The Eras Tour?

Cruel Summer is featured in the opening number of The Eras Tour.
Cruel Summer is featured in the opening number of The Eras Tour.  © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

While it seems crazy now, All Too Well wasn't a single on the original release of Red. For Taylor's Version, Swift officially made it a single with the 10-minute version and dropped a corresponding short film as the music video.

With this in mind, many fans are convinced that Cruel Summer will now get a video - specifically, a tour footage video!

This wouldn't be new for the Anti-Hero singer, as Sparks Fly, Red, and New Romantics were all given music videos solely consisting of concert clips from the origin album's tour.

With Cruel Summer having such a special place on The Eras Tour setlist and Lover never having gotten a solo tour, it's the clear choice for such a video.

As for when such a video could drop, Swift may want to get it out of the way before Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is released on July 7 in addition to capitalizing on its fresh singlehood, so it could be any day now!

