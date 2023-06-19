Could Taylor Swift be planning a Cruel Summer music video?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has just confirmed a new single - but it's not what you think!
The 33-year-old has officially made Cruel Summer, originally released on her 2019 album Lover, a radio single.
The fan-favorite track has earned renewed popularity thanks to The Eras Tour, where it is combined with Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince for the opening number.
As of June 20, Cruel Summer will be Lover's fifth single. Despite its age, the move is a no-brainer, as the tour has made it her second most-streamed song on Spotify at the moment.
But with the move, some Swifties are theorizing there's more to it than the mere label of a single.
Could a music video be in the works for Cruel Summer?
Lover won't be re-recorded as she already owns it, but the example of Red (Taylor's Version) may be the key evidence that a video could be a real possibility!
Will Taylor Swift make a music video with footage from The Eras Tour?
While it seems crazy now, All Too Well wasn't a single on the original release of Red. For Taylor's Version, Swift officially made it a single with the 10-minute version and dropped a corresponding short film as the music video.
With this in mind, many fans are convinced that Cruel Summer will now get a video - specifically, a tour footage video!
This wouldn't be new for the Anti-Hero singer, as Sparks Fly, Red, and New Romantics were all given music videos solely consisting of concert clips from the origin album's tour.
With Cruel Summer having such a special place on The Eras Tour setlist and Lover never having gotten a solo tour, it's the clear choice for such a video.
As for when such a video could drop, Swift may want to get it out of the way before Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is released on July 7 in addition to capitalizing on its fresh singlehood, so it could be any day now!
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP