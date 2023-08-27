Taylor Swift shocks with most-requested surprise song at The Eras Tour
Mexico City, Mexico - On night three of The Eras Tour in Mexico City, Taylor Swift had one of her most memorable acoustic sets yet as she debuted one of the most-requested surprise songs.
It's been a long time coming!
The 33-year-old hit the stage at Foro Sol on Saturday night for the penultimate show in her stint in Mexico.
The latest shows mark Swift's first career performances in Mexico City, and to commemorate the milestone, she played the most highly-requested of the remaining surprise songs, Cornelia Street.
"You've been beyond patient and supportive, and it's taken us this long to come here and play for you," she told the crowd. "So I wanted to play a song tonight that a lot of the fans have been requesting for the whole tour."
The fan-favorite track, which was released on 2019's Lover, was famously written about the early days of her romance with Joe Alwyn while living on the titular street in New York City. When the pair split in April after six years together, many fans were unsure if the Anti-Hero artist would still want to perform it live.
Sure enough, hopes for the performance at the New York area shows at MetLife Stadium were dashed, but Mexico City's Swifties reigned supreme in the end.
As for the evening's second surprise song, Swift made Eras Tour history with the first-ever three-peat by once again playing You're On Your Own, Kid.
Taylor Swift plays You're On Your Own, Kid for the third time
Though Swift has generally held true to her word about never repeating surprise songs, Midnights tracks have always been an exception. Until now, she had only performed songs twice at the most.
You're On Your Own, Kid, the emotional track five of her 2022 album, has been a fan-favorite during The Eras Tour thanks to its chorus inspiring the friendship bracelet exchanges that have evolved into a beloved tradition in the sold-out concert series.
Swift returns to the stage at Foro Sol for one last show in Mexico City on Sunday before taking a hiatus until November.
