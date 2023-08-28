Taylor Swift debuts never-before-play-live surprise songs at Mexico City Eras Tour
Mexico City, Mexico - Taylor Swift has officially kicked off the international leg of The Eras Tour, and despite rampant fan theories, night one in Mexico City confirmed she has not reset the surprise song pool for the Latin American shows.
Bienvenidos al Eras Tour!
Joined by opening act Sabrina Carpenter, the 33-year-old played the first of four nights at Foro Sol in Mexico City on Thursday.
While Swifties were buzzing with theories about big changes for the international leg, the Anti-Hero singer did not debut any new outfits.
She also did not make any major setlist changes outside of the return of 'tis the damn season, which had been briefly replaced by no body, no crime in the evermore set at shows where HAIM served as an opener.
As always, all eyes were on the acoustic set, with many fans wondering whether the international leg would see a surprise song reset.
Though it's certainly not ruled out for the future, it seems Swift is holding true to her word for the Latin American leg, as Thursday's surprise songs were both live debuts.
What were Taylor Swift's surprise songs at The Eras Tour in Mexico City?
First, Swift began on the guitar with a performance of I Forgot You Existed, the opening track of Lover. Promptly giving every fan emotional whiplash, she followed that up with the romantic Midnights ballad Sweet Nothing on the piano.
The pairing is sure to raise some eyebrows among fans, as the latter song was co-written with Joe Alwyn shortly before their shocking split in April after six years together.
Swift will return to Foro Sol for three more shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and if you're not lucky enough to be in attendance, be sure to find a live stream so you don't miss a thing!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@isabellasodi & @helgapataki21