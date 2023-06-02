Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour thrills with special surprises in New Jersey
East Rutherford, New Jersey - Taylor Swift brought The Eras Tour to MetLife Stadium for three sold-out shows, and she had quite a few special surprises for Swifties along the way.
The 33-year-old kicked off the weekend with a bang, debuting several new outfits and even premiering the music video for the new remix of Karma, featuring Ice Spice, ahead of the evening's surprise songs.
As many fans predicted, night one featured special guest Jack Antonoff, who sang an acoustic rendition of Getaway Car alongside Swift for the first surprise performance of the show.
To make things even more exciting for the crowd (and utterly devastating for fans at home), the Anti-Hero singer then took to the piano to play Maroon from her latest album, Midnights.
Yet that wasn't the end of the surprises, as she finished off the nearly three-and-a-half-hour show by performing the remixed version of Karma, with Ice Spice making a surprise appearance to rap her verses. Thankfully, Swifties attending the Saturday and Sunday shows were lucky enough to see the Bronx-born rapper as well!
For her second and third nights, Swift continued Maroon's tradition with several surprise songs that reference the Big Apple, as well as the first-ever repeat surprise track of the tour!
Taylor Swift pays homage to New York at MetLife Stadium
Saturday's surprise songs were Holy Ground (played on the guitar) and False God (played on the piano), both of which reference New York in the lyrics.
On night three, Swift finally performed the song that every New Jersey attendee braced for: Welcome to New York.
The Lavender Haze artist then broke tradition with a repeat performance of 1989's Clean, which was originally played in Arlington.
Though she first told fans no surprise song would be repeated, she said that any song she messed up could be played again.
"I didn't really mess this one up badly, but I thought I could have done it in a higher key last time," Swift explained.
Fans attending the East Rutherford shows were given another special surprise days before when the Grammy winner revealed that CDs of Midnights (The Late Night Edition) would exclusively be available for ticketholders at the venue.
The new edition features a vault song titled You're Losing Me, which many Swifites believe reveals what happened in Swift's recent split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.
Taylor Swift's exclusive vault track seems to address her recent split from Joe Alwyn
Swift and Alwyn were often rumored to be engaged, and she seems to address the speculation in the new track.
"And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her," she sings in the exclusive new song.
Needless to say, the shocking lyrics have sent Swifties into an emotional spiral ever since The Eras Tour attendees first got their hands on the CDs.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Kelly Christ