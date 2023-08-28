Taylor Swift shocks with repeat surprise song at Mexico City Eras Tour
Mexico City, Mexico - Taylor Swift continues to keep fans on their toes with unexpected moves at The Eras Tour in Mexico City!
After confirming that the surprise song pool has not yet been reset, the 33-year-old reminded fans of one of the exceptions to the rules of the acoustic set on Friday.
At night two at Foro Sol, Swift performed Snow On The Beach on the piano, making the Midnights track the sixth repeat surprise song of the tour.
While many Swifties did predict the performance, hopes for a surprise Lana Del Rey appearance in Mexico City were unfortunately dashed.
As Swifties will recall, the Anti-Hero singer set out to never repeat songs in the acoustic set but later amended two exceptions: songs she messed up during the performance and songs from Midnights.
Snow On The Beach meets the latter requirement, once again affirming the pool will likely remain the same through the end of the Latin America leg.
Taylor Swift plays surprise songs from Midnights and Fearless in Mexico City
Saturday's other surprise song, Tell Me Why from Fearless, had not yet been played on The Eras Tour, thus knocking another track from contention.
Fans can likely expect Swift to reset the surprise song pool in 2024, as there are more shows than available surprise song pairings.
The Lavender Haze songstress returns to Foro Sol for two more shows on Saturday and Sunday before taking a two-month break ahead of her November shows in Argentina.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press