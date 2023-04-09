Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split, and Swifties are in denial

Los Angeles, California - They were considered a true Hollywood dream couple for six years, but now, it appears Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have called it quits!

After six years together, singer Taylor Swift (r) and actor Joe Alwyn are reportedly going their separate ways. © Montage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

It's a cruel Easter weekend.

For weeks, fans have been speculating about a possible love crisis between Swift and her longtime boo. Though the Anti Hero singer is currently on The Eras Tour, Alwyn hasn't attended any of Swift's shows thus far.

Apparently, there's a valid reason for his absence, as Entertainment Tonight first reported that the couple is said to have split weeks ago.

"The relationship had just run its course," an insider revealed to the outlet while assuring that things between the former flames ended amicably and "it was not dramatic."

It seems the breakup may be the real reason Alwyn hasn't attended any of Swift's The Eras Tour shows.



Yet, many Swifties are currently in denial about the rumored split, with some taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan account wrote, "We refuse to believe," alongside a video of Swift running to Alwyn after one of her Reputation shows, while another said, "According to ME, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn’t [break] up — 'They are soulmates. They are still together. They are in a happy relationship. The end.'"