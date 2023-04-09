Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split, and Swifties are in denial
Los Angeles, California - They were considered a true Hollywood dream couple for six years, but now, it appears Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have called it quits!
It's a cruel Easter weekend.
For weeks, fans have been speculating about a possible love crisis between Swift and her longtime boo. Though the Anti Hero singer is currently on The Eras Tour, Alwyn hasn't attended any of Swift's shows thus far.
Apparently, there's a valid reason for his absence, as Entertainment Tonight first reported that the couple is said to have split weeks ago.
"The relationship had just run its course," an insider revealed to the outlet while assuring that things between the former flames ended amicably and "it was not dramatic."
It seems the breakup may be the real reason Alwyn hasn't attended any of Swift's The Eras Tour shows.
Yet, many Swifties are currently in denial about the rumored split, with some taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.
One fan account wrote, "We refuse to believe," alongside a video of Swift running to Alwyn after one of her Reputation shows, while another said, "According to ME, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn’t [break] up — 'They are soulmates. They are still together. They are in a happy relationship. The end.'"
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn aimed to protect their relationship
Swift and Alwyn have been a couple since 2016 and even caused a stir last year with rumors of an alleged engagement.
The successful pop singer has undoubtedly been inspired by her romance with Alwyn in terms of songwriting, even on her latest album Midnights.
The track Lavender Haze touches on dealing with rumors and outside influences that can burden a love affair.
"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," Swift said of the track in October. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."
Neither Swift nor Alwyn have publicly commented on the alleged split news.
