Swifties are mourning Taylor Swift's rumored breakup in over-the-top ways

New York, New York - As the news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's alleged breakup begins to settle in, Swifties continue to do the absolute most.

Swifties continue to react to the news of Taylor Swift's rumored breakup with her lover of six years, Joe Alwyn. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok//@oliver.schwartz & @scoutedbyjasmine

If you've been on any form of social media since the news broke about Swift's potential split from her boyfriend – and maybe more – of six years over the weekend, you've likely witnessed some barbaric reactions from various factions of Swifties.

While it's hard to fully explain why it is that celeb breakups seem to hit stans directly in their feels – sometimes affecting them more than the events in their actual lives – there's no denying that this phenomenon does happen quite often.

Take some Swifties, for instance.

In the days since the shocking news broke about Swift's alleged split from The Favourite actor, some members of her highly devoted and boundary-lacking fanbase have reacted in startling ways.

Though some have simply noted their utter shock about the split, others have proven they don't know where the line is while taking things a bit too far.