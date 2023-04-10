Swifties are mourning Taylor Swift's rumored breakup in over-the-top ways
New York, New York - As the news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's alleged breakup begins to settle in, Swifties continue to do the absolute most.
If you've been on any form of social media since the news broke about Swift's potential split from her boyfriend – and maybe more – of six years over the weekend, you've likely witnessed some barbaric reactions from various factions of Swifties.
While it's hard to fully explain why it is that celeb breakups seem to hit stans directly in their feels – sometimes affecting them more than the events in their actual lives – there's no denying that this phenomenon does happen quite often.
Take some Swifties, for instance.
In the days since the shocking news broke about Swift's alleged split from The Favourite actor, some members of her highly devoted and boundary-lacking fanbase have reacted in startling ways.
Though some have simply noted their utter shock about the split, others have proven they don't know where the line is while taking things a bit too far.
Swifties dramatically mourn Taylor Swift's breakup news
There's no denying that Swift's various residences have, historically, been scouted out by her die-hard fans, such as her former abode on Cornelia Street in NYC.
The songstress even wrote a track titled Cornelia Street for her 2019 album, Lover. Though the Grammy-winning artist has since sold her penthouse located on this specific road, fans have been flocking to it, dropping off flowers and photos as a way to "mourn" the "loss" of Swift and Alwyn's relationship.
One TikTok user even acted as if they were trying to tear down the streetlight with the Cornelia Street sign on it "to riot the Taylor Swift breakup."
Another TikTok account showed people dropping flowers and taking a knee in front of Swift's former Cornelia Street home. Though many Swifties have called out those reacting so drastically, a select group of fans has defended such actions, commenting things like, "can not believe people are NOT mourning like this."
Others have taken to the comments to double down on their doubt about the legitimacy of the breakup news, writing, "IS IT EVEN CONFIRMED??" as if Swift has ever publicly commented on her relationship status.
Whether the breakup news is true or not, it begs to be restated that Swift is a human being at the end of the day, and her privacy should be respected.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok//@oliver.schwartz & @scoutedbyjasmine