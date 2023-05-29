Taylor Swift thrills with special surprises at The Eras Tour in New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Taylor Swift brought The Eras Tour to MetLife Stadium for three sold-out shows, and she had quite a few special surprises for Swifties along the way.

Taylor Swift brought The Eras Tour to MetLife Stadium on May 26, 27, and 28. © TAG24 / Kelly Christ

The 33-year-old kicked off the weekend with a bang, debuting several new outfits and even premiering the music video for the new remix of Karma, featuring Ice Spice, ahead of the evening's surprise songs.

As many fans predicted, night one featured special guest Jack Antonoff, who sang an acoustic rendition of Getaway Car alongside Swift for the first surprise performance of the show.

To make things even more exciting for the crowd (and utterly devastating for fans at home), the Anti-Hero singer then took to the piano to play Maroon from her latest album, Midnights.

Yet that wasn't the end of the surprises, as she finished off the nearly three-and-a-half-hour show by performing the remixed version of Karma, with Ice Spice making a surprise appearance to rap her verses. Thankfully, Swifties attending the Saturday and Sunday shows were lucky enough to see the Bronx-born rapper as well!

For her second and third nights, Swift continued Maroon's tradition with several surprise songs that reference the Big Apple, as well as the first-ever repeat surprise track of the tour!