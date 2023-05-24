Taylor Swift unveils new Midnights editions featuring Ice Spice collab!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has pulled a fast one on fans once again with the news of a collaboration with rapper Ice Spice and two brand-new editions of her newest album, Midnights.

Taylor Swift (l) has announced two new editions of Midnights which feature a collaboration with Ice Spice. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old unveiled the news on Wednesday as she announced a new deluxe edition of Midnights titled The Til Dawn Edition.

The new record includes Hits Different, which was released solely with a Target-exclusive Midnights CD, and a rerelease of Snow On The Beach that will include more of collaborator Lana Del Rey, who primarily sang in the background of the original.

The final track is Karma (feat. Ice Spice), a new remix of the hit song that serves as the closing number on The Eras Tour.

The Anti-Hero artist gushed over the Bronx-born rapper in her posts, telling fans she's "brilliant" and "THE ONE to watch." Ice Spice responded online, calling Swift the "sweetest person ever."

But wait, that's not the only new edition of Midnights she's dropping this week!