Taylor Swift unveils new Midnights editions featuring Ice Spice collab!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has pulled a fast one on fans once again with the news of a collaboration with rapper Ice Spice and two brand-new editions of her newest album, Midnights.
The 33-year-old unveiled the news on Wednesday as she announced a new deluxe edition of Midnights titled The Til Dawn Edition.
The new record includes Hits Different, which was released solely with a Target-exclusive Midnights CD, and a rerelease of Snow On The Beach that will include more of collaborator Lana Del Rey, who primarily sang in the background of the original.
The final track is Karma (feat. Ice Spice), a new remix of the hit song that serves as the closing number on The Eras Tour.
The Anti-Hero artist gushed over the Bronx-born rapper in her posts, telling fans she's "brilliant" and "THE ONE to watch." Ice Spice responded online, calling Swift the "sweetest person ever."
But wait, that's not the only new edition of Midnights she's dropping this week!
Taylor Swift unveils Til Dawn and Late Night editions of Midnights
Swift also announced You're Losing Me, a never-before-heard Midnights vault track.
The song will only be included on a special edition CD available on-site for ticketholders at The Eras Tour in East Rutherford this weekend.
The CD will include the Karma remix and the new version of Snow On The Beach in addition to the vault track.
Midnights (The Late Night Edition) includes 3AM bonus songs The Great War, Bigger Than The Whole Sky, Would've Could've Should've, and Dear Reader.
Glitch and Paris have both been excluded from this edition, as well as Hits Different.
While all of the news is hard to process at once, the most important thing for Swifties to remember is that Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) will be released at 12:00 AM EST on Friday!
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP