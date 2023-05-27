Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform spicy new collab track at latest Eras Tour show
East Rutherford, New Jersey - Taylor Swift was joined on stage by Ice Spice at her most recent stop for her Eras Tour to perform their new collab track.
Swifties got quite the treat on Friday night during the pop star's New York-New Jersey area show at MetLife Stadium, as they were the first to see the duo perform their new version of Taylor's Karma together.
Swift premiered the music video for the track, according to reports, and shared how Spice reached out to her with the idea for a collaboration while she was training for the tour earlier this year.
"What she didn't know at the time," Swift explained during the show, "is that I was listening to pretty much exclusively just her music every single day, all day and getting in the zone to tour."
"I just not only fell in love with her, but just decided she's the entire future."
She later said, adding that recording the song left her "blown away."
They went on to perform the song for the first time in front of the 70,000-person crowd.
The singer also brought out Jack Antonoff and Phoebe Bridgers for performances during her set, which lasted nearly four hours.
Yet, the collaboration's release has been met with some backlash surrounding Swift and her rumored new flame.
What's the drama with Taylor Swift and Ice Spice's new song?
Ice Spice and Taylor Swift's new duet Karma was released earlier on Friday, with Swift describing Ice as her "new favorite artist."
Yet, Swift has faced a bit of controversy for the collab, as she is rumored to be dating Matty Healy, frontman for the band The 1975, who came under fire after making racist comments about Spice's appearance on a podcast back in February. He has since apologized.
Neither Swift nor Spice have responded to the debate over Healy's comments, but their performance together shows their friendship remains unfazed.
Friday night's show is Taylor Swift's first of three planned at MetLife this weekend. It's unclear whether Ice Spice will join her again – or what other surprises are in store.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & PA Images