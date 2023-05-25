What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in East Rutherford?

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Taylor Swift is hitting the tristate area for her latest stop on The Eras Tour , and with so many New York-centric songs in her discography, many Swifties are confident they've predicted her surprise songs for the weekend.

Taylor Swift will play three shows at Metlife Stadium on May 26, 27, and 28. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Welcome to New Jersey!

The 33-year-old will play three shows at Metlife Stadium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with opening acts Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and OWENN on board.

Like the predictions for past shows, fans are scouring through potential song choices to find connections to the city, and Swift certainly has no shortage of tracks referencing the Big Apple.

Though Metlife Stadium is in New Jersey, the shows are also considered the New York performances for the sold-out stadium tour.

With this in mind, Welcome to New York from 1989 is likely unavoidable, and most Swifties are anticipating it as one of Friday's surprise songs to kick off the weekend stint.

As for the other Friday song, some are speculating that Swift's frequent collaborator, and New Jersey native, Jack Antonoff, will be a special guest. Antonoff will be performing with his band, Bleachers, on Saturday and Sunday, making night one the only option.

The 39-year-old producer extraordinaire is behind nearly every recent song by the Anti-Hero artist, but many fans have put forth Getaway Car as their top prediction should he be the special guest.