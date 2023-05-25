Taylor Swift's Ice Spice collab sparks debate amid Matty Healy controversy

New York, New York - After Taylor Swift announced a collaboration with Ice Spice , some fans are concerned about the move because of racist comments made about the rapper by Swift's rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy .

Taylor Swift (r) is being called out for collaborating with Ice Spice (l) after her rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy, made racist comments about the rapper. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO/PA Images & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 33-year-old singer is dropping a remix of her Midnights hit Karma featuring the Bronx-born rapper on Friday.

While many are thrilled about the feature, some fans are questioning the Anti-Hero artist's intentions amid her alleged romance with Healy.

The 1975 frontman, who has been spotted getting cozy with Swift several times this month, sparked serious controversy with a podcast appearance in February.

During an episode of The Adam Friedland show, Healy, Friedland, and Nick Mullen made several racist comments while discussing Ice Spice.

After the host described the rapper as an "Inuit Spice Girl" and a "chubby Chinese lady" and mocked Asian accents, Healy chimed in and said, "Yeah, that's what Ice Spice is like."

Spotify pulled the episode from streaming in April due to the racist content, but it remains on YouTube.

Healy's repeated controversial remarks and behavior were already stirring significant disappointment towards Swift for dating him, and many of these fans are now concerned that the collaboration with Ice Spice is an intentional distraction from the controversy.