Travis Kelce gives sweetest response to whirlwind Taylor Swift romance

Kansas City, Missouri - NFL star Travis Kelce says he is "on top of the world" as he navigates a whole new level of celebrity since kindling a rumored romance with pop icon Taylor Swift .

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce opened up on his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift on his podcast. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect & Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Swift's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' last two games – at home to the Chicago Bears and on Sunday at the New York Jets – galvanized her legion of fans and the NFL has unashamedly played up to what it called "a pop cultural moment."



Kelce, whose remarks on the blossoming friendship had lately been confined to conversations with his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast, spoke to reporters at the Chiefs' training facility on Friday and said he was happy to ride the wave.

"I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now I'm even more on top of the world," said Kelce, who turned 34 on Thursday. "It's fun."

Kelce, who as a tight end helped Kansas City to a Super Bowl triumph over Jason's Philadelphia Eagles in February, has seen his social-media following and jersey sales skyrocket.

The Kelce brothers' mother, Donna, has also been drawn into the whirlwind, fielding questions on whether Travis and Taylor really are an item and just what she and the singer talked about as they watched two Chiefs games from luxury suites.

She told CNN on Friday the attention was "unreal."

"I tell everyone that it's kind of like an alternate universe that I just happened to be in," she added.