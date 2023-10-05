NFL hits back at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage criticism

New York, New York - After Travis Kelce called out the NFL 's over-the-top coverage of his relationship with Taylor Swift , the league has defended its promotion of the viral pair.

The NFL has defended its coverage of Taylor Swift (l.) after Travis Kelce said the league was "overdoing it." © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old athlete admitted that he felt the NFL was "overdoing it" when it came to its coverage of the 33-year-old singer's recent visits to his Kansas City Chiefs games.

With many fans also criticizing the league's apparent decision to capitalize on the gossip, the NFL defended the choice to ESPN, calling the rumored romance a "pop cultural moment."

"The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," the league said.

In response to backlash from both Swifties and football fans over their decision to use the Grammy winner's photos in their X header and update their Instagram bio to "chiefs are 2-0 as swifties," the NFL clarified that updating these features is par for the course.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," they said on Wednesday.

Shortly after plugging Swift on their pages after her appearance at MetLife on Sunday, the NFL pages have now updated to promote the upcoming Jaguars-Bills game in England.