Travis Kelce chats with Trump's granddaughter Kai after president's "hate" of Taylor Swift

Palm Beach, Florida - Travis Kelce was photographed chatting with Donald Trump 's granddaughter, Kai, at a recent golf event – raising some eyebrows among the die-hard fans of the NFL star's fiancée, Taylor Swift .

As reported by People, Travis and his brother Jason attended a golf match between the Jupiter Links GC and The Bay Golf Club in Florida on Tuesday, where they spent time talking with Tiger Woods.

The famed golfer was joined by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who was previously married to the president's son, Don Jr.

Also in attendance was Kai Trump – Vanessa and Don Jr.'s 18-year-old daughter – who went on to speak with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, per social media footage.

The interaction swiftly (no pun intended...) caught the attention of Taylor Swift fans, as President Trump has repeatedly slammed the singer in vitriolic messages online.

His self-proclaimed "hatred" of Taylor exploded after the 36-year-old endorsed his rival, Democrat Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential election.

Despite winning the race, Trump has continued to attack Taylor and bring her name up unprovoked, most recently declaring that she is "no longer hot" in an August 2025 post.

According to a lip-reader, though, his granddaughter appears to feel differently about the pop star.