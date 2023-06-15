What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Pittsburgh?
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - It's Pittsburgh's turn to enjoy the magic that is Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, and fans are busy predicting what her surprise songs of the weekend will be.
Another weekend, another batch of surprise songs for Swifties to panic over!
The 33-year-old is heading to Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, for two shows on Friday and Saturday with the support of opening acts Gracie Abrams, OWENN, and girl in red.
Once again, fans are most concerned with what the surprise songs will be for the acoustic portion each night. As the tracks don't repeat (unless it's from Midnights or Swift messes it up), fans with tickets to later dates are anxiously awaiting the picks.
As was the case in her Philadelphia shows, many Swifties believe the Anti-Hero singer will reflect on her Pennslyvania childhood with her surprise selections.
Some have again put forth seven from folklore because of the lyrics "with Pennslyvania under me." The song wasn't a surprise pick for Philly, but it's worth noting that it's technically on the permanent setlist, but it's spoken during an interlude, so it may be in the running.
Naturally, a potential focus on Swift's younger years has led to quite a few debut-era guesses, including The Outside and I'm Only Me When I'm With You. While not on debut, Never Grow Up is certainly fitting for a nostalgic pick too.
We can't forget that Pittsburgh is known as the City of Bridges - something that Swift is pretty known for herself - so what songs with iconic bridges could fit the bill?
Taylor Swift fans predict surprise songs with iconic bridges
While plenty of Swift's most iconic bridges made the main setlist, there are a few left in the surprise song race.
Though Death by a Thousand Cuts has already been played, the Lavender Haze artist did mess up the fan-favorite bridge - making it a strong contender for the weekend.
More potential redoes are The Great War and You're On Your Own, Kid, which are both eligible again as Midnights tracks.
Dear John is another stellar bridge, but it remains a bit of a long shot with its emotional nature and the impending release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
Other beloved bridges left include King of My Heart, The Way I Loved You, All of the Girl You Loved Before, and ivy.
All will be revealed at surprise song o'clock, so be sure to find a live stream if you're not one of the lucky ticketholders.
Cover photo: Collage: John Medina & Kevin Winter / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP