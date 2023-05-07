Taylor Swift fans get crafty with The Eras Tour surprise songs

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift fans have been keeping a close eye on the singer's surprise songs throughout The Eras Tour , and some have gotten exceptionally creative with their tracking methods!

Taylor Swift fans are keeping track of her surprise songs on The Eras Tour with some crafty ideas that have gone viral on TikTok. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@kyracrochets

The 33-year-old is busy on the road with her 52-show sold-out stadium tour across the US.

In addition to the 42 songs on the tour's primary setlist, Swift performs two acoustic surprise songs each night.

The Anti-Hero singer has promised not to repeat any of these surprise tracks during the tour, with the only exceptions being songs from her newest album, Midnights, and any songs she messes up while performing.

At surprise song o'clock (10:30 PM local venue time), Swifties diligently tune into live streams of The Eras Tour to learn what songs have been picked for the evening.

While many have taken to good old paper and pencil to keep track of which songs are out of the running for future shows, other Swifties are showing their creativity by crafting special keepsakes that mark each surprise track.