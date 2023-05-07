Taylor Swift fans get crafty with The Eras Tour surprise songs
Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift fans have been keeping a close eye on the singer's surprise songs throughout The Eras Tour, and some have gotten exceptionally creative with their tracking methods!
The 33-year-old is busy on the road with her 52-show sold-out stadium tour across the US.
In addition to the 42 songs on the tour's primary setlist, Swift performs two acoustic surprise songs each night.
The Anti-Hero singer has promised not to repeat any of these surprise tracks during the tour, with the only exceptions being songs from her newest album, Midnights, and any songs she messes up while performing.
At surprise song o'clock (10:30 PM local venue time), Swifties diligently tune into live streams of The Eras Tour to learn what songs have been picked for the evening.
While many have taken to good old paper and pencil to keep track of which songs are out of the running for future shows, other Swifties are showing their creativity by crafting special keepsakes that mark each surprise track.
Taylor Swift fans craft surprise song blankets
The most popular surprise song craft gained traction on TikTok thanks to Swifties like @kyracrochets, who have begun crocheting blankets as surprise song trackers.
Most iterations have used colored rows representing the album that each surprise song comes from, while others have done similar patterns with granny squares and other stitches.
With a potential 104 unique surprise songs in the current leg of The Eras Tour, these blankets are likely to become quite a hefty addition to the perfect Swiftie home!
Swifties create surprise song trackers for The Eras Tour
Other Swifties have taken more traditional means of tracking the surprise songs. With charts organized by era, venue, and more, fans are keeping a close eye on what tracks are off the list.
The statistical Swifties have been searching for patterns to help predict the songs in advance, but the Lavender Haze artist is certainly keeping them on their feet!
Swift has been using the acoustic set to pay tribute to her music colleagues with major releases or her opening acts, so those can help guide the selection as well.
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@kyracrochets