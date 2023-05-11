What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend, and fans think they've already cracked the code to her surprise songs.

Taylor Swift will likely honor the memory of Ronan Thompson with the song she wrote about him on what would have been his 16th birthday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mamamaya & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old will perform three shows at Lincoln Financial Field from May 12-14. The concerts will be considered Swift's hometown shows, as she was raised in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Along with this significance, Friday's show is shaping up to be quite an emotional one for another reason.

Maya Thompson, whose son Ronan inspired Swift's 2012 song of the same name, has confirmed that she'll be in attendance at Friday's show, with a special invite from the Anti-Hero artist.

In 2011, Swift came across Thompson's Rockstar Ronan blog, where she wrote about her son's cancer diagnosis and documented her grief after he tragically passed away at the age of four.



Inspired by Thompson's writing, Swift invited her to a show and revealed that she had written a song for Ronan. The heartbreaking track was first released in 2012, with all proceeds going to cancer charities, and it was later re-recorded and released as part of Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021.

May 12 marks what would have been Ronan's 16th birthday, and with Thompson confirmed to be attending, many Swifties are sure that Tay will honor Ronan's memory with a surprise performance of the song.