What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Philadelphia?
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend, and fans think they've already cracked the code to her surprise songs.
The 33-year-old will perform three shows at Lincoln Financial Field from May 12-14. The concerts will be considered Swift's hometown shows, as she was raised in West Reading, Pennsylvania.
Along with this significance, Friday's show is shaping up to be quite an emotional one for another reason.
Maya Thompson, whose son Ronan inspired Swift's 2012 song of the same name, has confirmed that she'll be in attendance at Friday's show, with a special invite from the Anti-Hero artist.
In 2011, Swift came across Thompson's Rockstar Ronan blog, where she wrote about her son's cancer diagnosis and documented her grief after he tragically passed away at the age of four.
Inspired by Thompson's writing, Swift invited her to a show and revealed that she had written a song for Ronan. The heartbreaking track was first released in 2012, with all proceeds going to cancer charities, and it was later re-recorded and released as part of Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021.
May 12 marks what would have been Ronan's 16th birthday, and with Thompson confirmed to be attending, many Swifties are sure that Tay will honor Ronan's memory with a surprise performance of the song.
Taylor Swift will likely perform Ronan at The Eras Tour
Swift has only performed Ronan live twice. The first was during Stand Up to Cancer in 2012, followed by a performance at the 1989 World Tour in 2015, at the Glendale show Thompson attended.
With this in mind, odds are high that she will perform the track on Friday, so fans should pack some extra tissues for the devastatingly beautiful song.
In a sweet gesture, many fans have created Ronan-inspired friendship bracelets to honor him as well.
As for the rest of the weekend, some Swifties are predicting performances of Pennsylvania-inspired tracks, including seven ("with Pennsylvania under me") and gold rush ("with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door").
It's worth noting that seven is technically on the setlist of The Eras Tour already, but it's spoken as a poem during the folklore set.
With Sunday's show being Mother's Day, many are also anticipating a surprise song performance of The Best Day, which was inspired by Swift's mother, Andrea.
Other predictions include the tearjerking Speak Now track Never Grow Up and even Christmas Tree Farm, which recounts her childhood in West Reading.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mamamaya & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP