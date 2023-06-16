Taylor Swift's new Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vinyls stolen and leaked

Le Mans, France - A man has been sentenced to eight months in prison after stealing and selling early vinyls of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift several weeks before its official release.

Vinyls of Taylor Swift's upcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), were stolen by an employee in France and sold online weeks before its official release. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Per Charts in France, the 43-year-old French man was a temporary worker at the MPO vinyl pressing company.

He was reportedly unpacking records when several fell out of the package, revealing their title. The man then decided to steal 10 copies when he realized the selling potential of the items.

The man, who has been convicted of theft, fraud, and drug trafficking in the past, was turned in by a human resources manager at the pressing company after he began selling the records online.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to eight months in prison for the crime, with a future hearing set to assess how much he owes MPO, as the company is concerned that a leak could lead Universal Music Group to sever ties with them.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7 and is a re-recording of the 33-year-old singer's third album. Along with new recordings of the original tracklist, the album is set to feature six previously-unreleased vault tracks, with Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams tapped as collaborators on the new songs.

The online sale of the stolen records led to the tracklist being leaked early, revealing the songs and featured artists before Swift could announce it herself.