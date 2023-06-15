Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy date night after swoon-worthy interviews
London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland are back in the UK as they enjoy a sweet date night at the theater.
The couple was spotted by fans at Soho Place in London on Wednesday as they exited the theater after seeing Brokeback Mountain.
The West End production of the play, which is an adaptation of the 1997 short story of the same name, stars Zendaya's Challengers co-star Mike Faist.
Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old shared a video of Faist alongside Josh O'Connor as the trio kicked off the press tour for the rom-com, which is set to hit theaters on September 15.
Zendaya and Faist are set to play spouses in the tennis-centric flick directed by Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.
As the Euphoria star gears up to promote her next project, her boyfriend has been doing the rounds to plug his new TV show, The Crowded Room, and he revealed some swoon-worthy insight into his romance with Zendaya.
From proudly declaring he's "locked up" and "in love" to naming Zendaya as his childhood crush, there has been no shortage of adorable moments for fans to gush over this week.
Tom Holland opens up about romance with Zendaya
Though the 27-year-old Uncharted star repeatedly gushed over his girlfriend, he did emphasize the pair's goal to protect their relationship from prying eyes as much as they can while navigating life as actors.
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he told the Hollywood Reporter. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
While dating rumors surrounding the Spider-Man co-stars for years, they didn't go public with their romance until paparazzi photos caught them kissing in 2021.
While the pair rarely makes very public appearances together, Holland said that they do try to attend events together when possible - though they don't always opt for shared red carpet photos.
As for his recent NYC premiere of The Crowded Room, Zendaya didn't make an appearance, but he got some support from his younger brother, Harry, instead.
"We've been to events together before, but she's visiting her grandma," he told the outlet. "We're two very busy people, and we're on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn't come."
Cover photo: IMAGO / agefotostock