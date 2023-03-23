Zendaya's next movie, Challengers, faces release date delay
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is finally heading back to the big screen, but it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected for her next movie.
The 26-year-old is set to star alongside The Crown's Josh O'Connor in the upcoming romantic-comedy Challengers.
The film, directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino, follows Zendaya's character, Tashi, a professional tennis player who coaches her husband, Art (played by Mike Faist), to his own success in the sport.
When Art competes in a "Challenger" tournament, he finds himself playing against Patrick (played by O'Connor), a struggling star of the sport who just so happens to be his former best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend - yikes!
Though initially slated for an August release, AMC Theatres appears to have confirmed an updated release date of September 15 in the US, with the UK and Ireland now receiving the same premiere date as well.
Though fans will have to wait a little longer for Challengers, the sports-themed rom-com is just one of many exciting projects in the works for the Marvel star!
Zendaya's upcoming projects in film and television
Along with Challengers, Zendaya will hit the big screen as Chani in Dune: Part Two, which is expected to arrive in theaters on November 3. She will be joined by franchise newcomers Austin Butler and Florence Pugh for the highly-anticipated sequel.
The former Disney darling will also reprise her Emmy-winning role as Rue in season 3 of HBO's Euphoria, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.
Unfortunately for fans, it looks like the third season will also face a delayed premiere, as filming is now expected to begin in the latter half of this year.
Cover photo: Collage: Rich Fury & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP