Zendaya's next movie, Challengers, faces release date delay

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is finally heading back to the big screen, but it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected for her next movie .

Zendaya and Josh O'Connor lead Luca Guadagnino's next film, Challengers. © Collage: Rich Fury & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old is set to star alongside The Crown's Josh O'Connor in the upcoming romantic-comedy Challengers.



The film, directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino, follows Zendaya's character, Tashi, a professional tennis player who coaches her husband, Art (played by Mike Faist), to his own success in the sport.

When Art competes in a "Challenger" tournament, he finds himself playing against Patrick (played by O'Connor), a struggling star of the sport who just so happens to be his former best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend - yikes!

Though initially slated for an August release, AMC Theatres appears to have confirmed an updated release date of September 15 in the US, with the UK and Ireland now receiving the same premiere date as well.

Though fans will have to wait a little longer for Challengers, the sports-themed rom-com is just one of many exciting projects in the works for the Marvel star!

