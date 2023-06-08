Tom Holland says new role "broke" him as he makes bombshell announcement

Los Angeles, California - Marvel star Tom Holland is making some big changes after taking on an intense role for his latest project.

Tom Holland said he has made the decision to take a year-long break from acting after filming The Crowded Room. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover Images

The 27-year-old has revealed that his leading role in the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, took a toll on his mental health.

Playing a character as dark as Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for a shooting in New York City, was no small task for Tom, and he revealed in a new interview that the experience had led him to take a break from acting.

"I've lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me," he admitted to Extra.

The Uncharted star then confirmed he's taking a full year off from acting projects due to the difficulty of the role.

Still, he emphasized that he's proud of the effort and shared that he's "excited to see how it turns out."

Last week, Tom gave fans a bit more insight into his preparation for the role and how the show's lengthy production time impacted his relationship with Zendaya.