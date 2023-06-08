Tom Holland says new role "broke" him as he makes bombshell announcement
Los Angeles, California - Marvel star Tom Holland is making some big changes after taking on an intense role for his latest project.
The 27-year-old has revealed that his leading role in the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, took a toll on his mental health.
Playing a character as dark as Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for a shooting in New York City, was no small task for Tom, and he revealed in a new interview that the experience had led him to take a break from acting.
"I've lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me," he admitted to Extra.
The Uncharted star then confirmed he's taking a full year off from acting projects due to the difficulty of the role.
Still, he emphasized that he's proud of the effort and shared that he's "excited to see how it turns out."
Last week, Tom gave fans a bit more insight into his preparation for the role and how the show's lengthy production time impacted his relationship with Zendaya.
Tom Holland discusses dark role in The Crowded Room
Tom told Radio Times that he felt a bit sorry for his 26-year-old girlfriend amid his intense preparation and filming process.
Along with the mental and emotional challenges, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor joked that the physical transformation was not easy to manage either.
"Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough," he said.
Despite Tom's less-than-ideal look, the Euphoria star has thrown her support behind the project, even giving it a big shout-out on her social media.
