Tom Holland reveals Zendaya had "a lot to put up with" amid his dark new role

Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland is dishing on how his dark role in The Crowded Room has affected his relationship with Zendaya .

Tom Holland revealed how his new role in The Crowded Room affected his mental health and his relationship with Zendaya. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 27-year-old opened up to Radio Times on Friday about the intense process of preparing for and filming his new Apple TV+ series.

The thriller follows Tom's character, Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for a shooting in New York in 1979, and centers around Danny's interrogation as an investigator (played by Amanda Seyfried) attempts to unravel what led to the crime.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star admitted that playing such a dark role affected him mentally, saying that find he found himself "kind of morphing with him in certain moments" during the 10-month shoot.

Tom shared that he was able to learn how to separate the two but admitted that he felt sorry for his girlfriend amid the chaos of the filming. He joked that his physical transformation, which included a long shaggy haircut, wasn't ideal either.

"And also, I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough," he said.