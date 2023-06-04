Tom Holland reveals Zendaya had "a lot to put up with" amid his dark new role
Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland is dishing on how his dark role in The Crowded Room has affected his relationship with Zendaya.
The 27-year-old opened up to Radio Times on Friday about the intense process of preparing for and filming his new Apple TV+ series.
The thriller follows Tom's character, Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for a shooting in New York in 1979, and centers around Danny's interrogation as an investigator (played by Amanda Seyfried) attempts to unravel what led to the crime.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star admitted that playing such a dark role affected him mentally, saying that find he found himself "kind of morphing with him in certain moments" during the 10-month shoot.
Tom shared that he was able to learn how to separate the two but admitted that he felt sorry for his girlfriend amid the chaos of the filming. He joked that his physical transformation, which included a long shaggy haircut, wasn't ideal either.
"And also, I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough," he said.
Zendaya shows her support for Tom Holland's new TV show
Tom recently revealed that the process ultimately helped him identify "triggers" in his life and how to take action to protect his mental health.
His relationship with Zendaya, which was first made public in 2021, has certainly helped provide an important foundation of support for the Uncharted actor.
Earlier this week, the Euphoria star paid homage to Tom with an adorable social media tribute for his birthday.
Zendaya has been a proud supporter of The Crowded Room, often being the first to like Tom's posts about it and giving it a shout-out on her own Instagram as well. The show begins streaming on June 9.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & VALERIE MACON / AFP