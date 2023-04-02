Zendaya and Tom Holland stun at ultra-glam date night in India!

Mumbai, India - Zendaya and Tom Holland pulled out all the stops with some stunning ensembles at the opening night celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Zendaya and Tom Holland both attended the opening night celebration for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. © Collage: SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP

Zendaya looked ethereal in a custom violet gown from Rahul Mishra that featured a gold leaf bralette under a glittering sari.



The 26-year-old's gorgeous look was finished with illustrations of animals and flowers on the hem of the gown.

Tom, meanwhile, kept things dapper with a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.

Though the Marvel costars didn't walk the red carpet together, they posed for group photos inside and were later spotted leaving the event together.

As Zendaya turned heads with yet another iconic red carpet look, she put to rest any lingering speculation about a falling out with her now-retired stylist, Law Roach.