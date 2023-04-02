Zendaya and Tom Holland stun at ultra-glam date night in India!
Mumbai, India - Zendaya and Tom Holland pulled out all the stops with some stunning ensembles at the opening night celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
Zendaya looked ethereal in a custom violet gown from Rahul Mishra that featured a gold leaf bralette under a glittering sari.
The 26-year-old's gorgeous look was finished with illustrations of animals and flowers on the hem of the gown.
Tom, meanwhile, kept things dapper with a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.
Though the Marvel costars didn't walk the red carpet together, they posed for group photos inside and were later spotted leaving the event together.
As Zendaya turned heads with yet another iconic red carpet look, she put to rest any lingering speculation about a falling out with her now-retired stylist, Law Roach.
Zendaya walks alongside stylist Law Roach after his shock retirement
Law, the mastermind behind nearly every one of Zendaya's most famous fashion moments, attended the event alongside his muse.
After announcing his shock retirement, Law came to the actor's defense after many speculated that a falling out between the pair led to his exit from the industry.
The celebrity stylist dispelled the ongoing rumors as he confirmed on Twitter that their bond is "forever."
Zendaya, Tom, and Law all posed for photos together inside the event, along with fellow stars Gigi Hadid and Penélope Cruz.
Cover photo: Collage: SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP