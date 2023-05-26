Zendaya and Tom Holland spend time apart after Venice getaway

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland are back to the grind after enjoying some time together in Venice.

Tom Holland (l.) and Zendaya have mastered the art of long distance relationships. © Collage: SUJIT JAISWAL & VALERIE MACON / AFP

It's not easy being wildly famous stars who happen to be dating each other.

Yet, Holland and Zendaya have been pulling it off for years while keeping most facets of their romantic relationship private.

After spending some time together whilst sharing smooches all around Venice, the couple seems to have swapped out their relationship hats for their career ones.

On Wednesday, Zendaya was spotted at lunch with her manager Darnell Appling in Los Angeles, while Holland was seen attending a play at the The Duchess Theatre in London, per Just Jared.

The Euphoria star's lunch outing with her manager comes amid the Writers Guild of America's strike.

One of the show's producers, Jeremy O. Harris, recently warned that the ongoing strike may affect the filming of Euphoria's third season.

Per Variety, in a recent interview, Harris said Euphoria's show creator Sam Levinson is "not a scab," meaning he won't cross picket lines to start production.

He also called for David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, to "make a deal. That’s what I’ll say about season three of Euphoria. Make a deal, David. It’s easy. Just come to that table."