Zendaya-led rom-com Challengers gets a surprising rating!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is set to make a grand return to the big screen with several major movies lined up, and her next project has just received a big update!

Zendaya's next big-screen project, Challengers, will be released in theaters on September 15. © LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 26-year-old is set to star alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in Challengers, a tennis-centric romantic-comedy flick.

The movie, directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino, is the story of Tashi, played by Zendaya, who is a professional tennis player.

After Tashi trains her husband, Art, to become a star player in the sport, he enters a challenger tournament, where he faces off against a once-great athlete who happens to be his former best friend - and Tashi's ex.

Initially set to be released in August, Challengers was delayed to September 15 last month.

As fans anxiously await the movie's trailer, the newly-announced rating has given a bit more of a glimpse into what viewers can expect.