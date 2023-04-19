Zendaya-led rom-com Challengers gets a surprising rating!
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is set to make a grand return to the big screen with several major movies lined up, and her next project has just received a big update!
The 26-year-old is set to star alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in Challengers, a tennis-centric romantic-comedy flick.
The movie, directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino, is the story of Tashi, played by Zendaya, who is a professional tennis player.
After Tashi trains her husband, Art, to become a star player in the sport, he enters a challenger tournament, where he faces off against a once-great athlete who happens to be his former best friend - and Tashi's ex.
Initially set to be released in August, Challengers was delayed to September 15 last month.
As fans anxiously await the movie's trailer, the newly-announced rating has given a bit more of a glimpse into what viewers can expect.
Zendaya's next film will be R-rated
Challengers has been granted an R-rating for "language throughout, some sexual content, and graphic nudity," seeming to suggest this love triangle will get quite steamy off the court!
Unfortunately for the Marvel star's younger fans, this means that viewers under 17 won't be allowed in without a parent or guardian.
Though Zendaya first got her start in the wholesome world of the Disney Channel, she's been able to successfully break into darker adult roles thanks to her stellar performances in Euphoria and Malcolm & Marie.
Along with the sports-themed flick, Z will grace the big screen with Dune: Part Two, which will hit theaters on November 3.
Cover photo: LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP