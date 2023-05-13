Zendaya and Tom Holland's most adorable moments

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the cutest celebrity couples in Hollywood, and fans can't get enough of their many viral adorable moments together.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Is there any celebrity couple cuter than Zendaya and Tom Holland?

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating since at least 2021. © imago/PA Images It's a Marvel love story! The 26-year-olds have been costars since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and while romance rumors have circulated since then, their relationship wasn't made official until 2021. In the years since, Tom and Zendaya have emerged as a fan-favorite couple. Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne shows off perfect 10 tan lines in viral TikTok Though they tend to keep things private, they've had a number of viral moments that have left fans swooning. From social media tributes to hilarious press junket interviews, the pair has a seemingly endless list of adorable moments together.

Tom Holland honors Zendaya's 25th birthday

Tom Holland wished Zendaya a happy birthday in 2021 in their first Instagram snap as an official couple. © Screenshot/Instagram/tomholland1996 Shortly after Tom and Zendaya's relationship became public with viral PDA snaps, Tom gave fans the first confirmation outside of the paparazzi snaps with a heartwarming Instagram post. On the Euphoria star's 25th birthday, Tom shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring Zendaya holding the camera behind him for an adorable mirror selfie. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx," he wrote in the caption. Rihanna Rihanna strips down and bares baby bump for big Savage x Fenty celebration: "Call HR!" Fans were quick to gush over the tribute, which has since racked up over 20 million likes. Zendaya replied to the post soon after, writing, "Calling now" with a red heart emoji.

Zendaya and Tom Holland crack up during Spider-Man: No Way Home press

Fans gushed over Zendaya and Tom Holland (r) on the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour in 2021. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Tom and Zendaya were undeniably in-sync as they tackled the lengthy Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour. The duo proved to be a hilarious combination, as they cracked up at their own inside jokes and weren't afraid to make fun of each other. The press tour sparked endless TikTok edits, YouTube compilations, and viral gifs as fans obsessed over the adorable couple. While it's impossible to pick the best moment, one particularly popular clip saw Tom stop mid-interview as Zendaya entered the red carpet. "There she is, looking quite beautiful, might I add," he said, inducing fan swoons everywhere!

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya's Dune fashion

Zendaya got a sweet shoutout from Tom Holland, who gushed over her Dune premiere look via Instagram. © imago/PA Images Though Tom has been open about his anxieties regarding social media, when he is active, he's almost always showing Z some love. One of his sweetest moments was when he shared a photo of his girlfriend's stunning red carpet look from the Dune premiere in 2021. The London native kept his caption simple with "Dune" and a heart-eye emoji. Tom followed up the charming shoutout with another snap of Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards. "Naa stop it," he captioned the snap with an appropriate heart-eye emoji once again. The Uncharted actor continues to be her biggest fan on social media, often spotted liking photos and videos shared via Zendaya fan accounts.

Zendaya rocks a ring bearing Tom Holland's initials

Zendaya was spotted rocking a ring with Tom Holland's initials in March of this year. © IMAGO / agefotostock In March, Zendaya was caught wearing a gold ring bearing Tom's initials, sending fans into another total frenzy. The jewelry homage was publicized by Z's nail artist, Marina Dobyk, in a video showing off her sleek manicure. Though engagement rumors have surrounded the pair for years, Zendaya's mom has shut down the speculation in the past. Still, the pair's clear devotion to each other is serious relationship goals, with Tom seemingly returning the initial tribute favor with the letter Z embroidered on a few different pairs of pants!