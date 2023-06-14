Zendaya serves up exciting update about her next project!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is serving up a killer return to the big screen with her next movie , Challengers , and she revealed an exciting update about the project on Wednesday!

On Wednesday, Zendaya confirmed that she and co-star Josh O'Connor have kicked off the press tour for Challengers. © Collage: CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Zendaya's rom-com era has officially begun!

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old shared a clip on her Instagram story revealing that the press tour for her next project has begun.

In the post, her co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist are seen on an interview set as they prepare to begin promoting Challengers.

The Euphoria star plays the film's leading lady Tashi, a professional tennis player who coaches her husband, Art (played by Faist), into a successful player in his own right.

After Art enters a "Challenger" tournament, the tension heats up both on and off the court when he faces off against his former best friend, Patrick (played by O'Connor). Oh, not to mention Patrick is also Tashi's ex!

The R-rated rom-com is directed by Luca Guadagnino, known for his work on Call Me by Your Name and Bones and All.

With no poster or trailer unveiled for the flick just yet, fans were pleasantly surprised by Zendaya's big announcement!