Tom Holland talks being "in love" with Zendaya and reveals romance origins
Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland gushed over his romance with Zendaya in several new interviews, and he just so happened to spill the story of how the pair got together!
After years of romance rumors, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were confirmed to be an item after PDA-filled paparazzi pics hit social media in 2021.
As the 27-year-old actor continues the press tour for his new TV show, The Crowded Room, he's dropped quite a few swoon-worthy quotes about his relationship with Zendaya.
While speaking to Buzzfeed, Tom joked that he played the "long game" when discussing how they got together.
The Uncharted star confessed he has no "rizz" (for the less social media-savvy, the term is slang for "charisma" or game) and joked that making a movie together - especially one in which you play love interests - is certainly a helpful way to woo someone.
"I'm locked up, so I'm happy and in love," he added. "I've got no need for rizz."
As if that adorable confession wasn't enough, Tom also dished on his first impressions of his future girlfriend when they met in Spider-Man auditions over six years ago.
Tom Holland dishes on his first impression of Zendaya
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter released on Wednesday, Tom discussed his professional collaborations with Zendaya and gave a bit of insight into the early days of their love story.
"She's wonderful to work with. She's arguably the most talented person I've ever met," he said.
The Euphoria star was the only actor auditioning to play Peter Parker's iconic love interest MJ in the MCU's reboot of the web-slinger, with Tom confirming her casting was unanimous among the crew.
"Obviously, I'm very happy she came in and tested that day. I'm sure you can guess why," he added.
Tom also shared his desire to team up with her on another project - which just might be Spider-Man 4!
