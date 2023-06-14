Tom Holland talks being "in love" with Zendaya and reveals romance origins

Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland gushed over his romance with Zendaya in several new interviews, and he just so happened to spill the story of how the pair got together!

Tom Holland dished on his relationship with Zendaya and how they got together while co-starring in Spider-Man. © Collage: ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

After years of romance rumors, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were confirmed to be an item after PDA-filled paparazzi pics hit social media in 2021.

As the 27-year-old actor continues the press tour for his new TV show, The Crowded Room, he's dropped quite a few swoon-worthy quotes about his relationship with Zendaya.

While speaking to Buzzfeed, Tom joked that he played the "long game" when discussing how they got together.

The Uncharted star confessed he has no "rizz" (for the less social media-savvy, the term is slang for "charisma" or game) and joked that making a movie together - especially one in which you play love interests - is certainly a helpful way to woo someone.

"I'm locked up, so I'm happy and in love," he added. "I've got no need for rizz."

As if that adorable confession wasn't enough, Tom also dished on his first impressions of his future girlfriend when they met in Spider-Man auditions over six years ago.