Zendaya and Tom Holland rock out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour
Warsaw, Poland - After reuniting at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, Zendaya has crossed paths with Beyoncé once again!
Talk about Crazy in Love!
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actor was spotted enjoying the Renaissance World Tour alongside her boyfriend, Tom Holland.
Per fan footage from the show, Zendaya's assistant, Darnell Appling, and her Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer, joined them as well.
The latest stop of the sold-out stadium tour was held at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland.
The Challengers star's concert appearance comes a week after she sat next to the Single Ladies singer in the front row at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.
Zendaya and Tom have both been quite busy with appearances across the globe to promote their latest projects, but they've been able to make time for one another despite their packed schedules.
Zendaya and Tom Holland spend time together amid busy schedules
The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were spotted on a few dates in London, including a sweet ice cream stroll and a night at the theater.
Tom has also blessed fans with plenty of swoon-worthy quotes about his girlfriend during recent interviews, confirming that he's "locked up" and "in love" amid the romance.
He even seemingly spilled that they have been romantically involved since at least 2019, about two years before PDA-filled paparazzi pics led them to confirm the relationship.
