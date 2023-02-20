Zendaya's most thrilling upcoming projects in film and television

Zendaya has established herself as one seriously sought-after star in Hollywood, and she's got an impressive slate of upcoming TV and film projects to prove it!

By Kelly Christ

Zendaya has a stacked line-up of exciting projects in the works. © Robyn Beck / AFP From romantic comedies to science-fiction epics, the 26-year-old's upcoming performances illustrate her remarkable versatility as an actor. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too long for the former Disney darling's next projects, as 2023 is shaping up to be one of her most exciting years yet. Across film and television, these are Zendaya's upcoming projects you won't want to miss!

Challengers (2023)

Zendaya (l) and Josh O'Connor will lead Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino. © Collage: David Livingston & Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino serves as director on Zendaya's next film, Challengers. The Spider-Man alum will lead the cast, with Mike Faist and The Crown star Josh O'Connor rounding it out. The upcoming film is a rom-com that follows three tennis players with a complicated past on and off the court who compete in a high-stakes tournament. Celebrities Does Paul Rudd have a dog doppelgänger? This starry pup may be "the canine version of Paul" Challengers will be released on August 11.

Dune: Part Two (2023)

Zendaya will return as Chani for Dune: Part Two. © IMAGO / Picturelux Zendaya is set to return for the sequel to the 2021 sci-fi epic Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The Euphoria star will reprise her role as Chani and is expected to play a more significant role in the sequel. Timothée Chalamet will return as protagonist Paul Atreides, along with Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. Franchise newcomers Florence Pugh and Austin Butler will join the sequel as Princess Irulan and Fey-d Rautha, respectively. Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3.

Euphoria's third season

Zendaya will reprise her role as Rue for season three of Euphoria. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection Zendaya will reprise her award-winning role as Rue Bennett for season three of the hit HBO series Euphoria. The show's dramatic second season pushed Rue to the brink, and the Emmy winner has teased that the character's sobriety journey will make for a "chaotic" storyline in the newest season. While Barbie Ferreira won't be returning for the third season, series regulars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer are all expected to return.