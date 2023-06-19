Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy PDA-filled ice cream date in London

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland have fans swooning once again with another adorable date across the pond.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted strolling through London together on June 16. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Gabe Ginsberg / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The couple was spotted enjoying a stroll in London last Friday, where they walked Zendaya's dog, Noon, and shared some ice cream.

The 26-year-old Euphoria star opted for a casual athleisure moment with an all-black ensemble featuring leggings and a zip-up jacket.

Tom, meanwhile, brought a pop of color with a light pink graphic tee, light-wash jeans, and a blue baseball hat.

The casual outing comes amid a wave of press obligations for both stars.

The 27-year-old Uncharted actor is coming off of several major interviews and premieres for his new TV show, The Crowded Room, while Zendaya is just kicking up the press tour for her next movie, Challengers.

Despite their busy schedules, the pair has been able to spend plenty of time together. On June 14, they attended the West End production of Brokeback Mountain, which stars one of Zendaya's Challengers co-stars, Mike Faist.

While promoting his new series, Tom also dished on his romance with Zendaya - even revealing how the pair got together while filming Spider-Man together!