Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and more shine at Louis Vuitton Paris show

Paris, France - The stars were out in full force at the Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton show in Paris, France, as A-list attendees Zendaya , Kim Kardashian , Rihanna , and Beyoncé all showed off some killer fashion for the evening.

(From l to r) Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Beyoncé were all in attendance at the Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton show in Paris on Tuesday. © Collage: STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Leading the stylish celebrities at Tuesday's show was Louis Vuitton ambassador Zendaya, who wore a matching set consisting of an oversized blouse and shimmering pants.

She accessorized her look with Bulgari jewelry, including several bangles and a green pendant.

The 26-year-old Euphoria star attended the event with her stylist, Law Roach, who gave fans a closer look at their fashion via Instagram.

Zendaya shared a sweet interaction with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the event, with the A-listers exchanging hugs before taking their adjoining seats in the front row of the show, per videos from the evening.

The 41-year-old Single Ladies artist donned a pajama-esque silk blouse with yellow pants and a floor-length jacket in the same fabric. Her 53-year-old husband opted for a classic black-and-white suit that featured a subtle pixelated design that matched the suit worn by Pharell Williams, who made his debut as the creative director of the menswear collection for Louis Vuitton.

The star power certainly didn't end there, as Kim Kardashian also turned heads with a pixelated look of her own.