Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and more shine at Louis Vuitton Paris show
Paris, France - The stars were out in full force at the Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton show in Paris, France, as A-list attendees Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Beyoncé all showed off some killer fashion for the evening.
Leading the stylish celebrities at Tuesday's show was Louis Vuitton ambassador Zendaya, who wore a matching set consisting of an oversized blouse and shimmering pants.
She accessorized her look with Bulgari jewelry, including several bangles and a green pendant.
The 26-year-old Euphoria star attended the event with her stylist, Law Roach, who gave fans a closer look at their fashion via Instagram.
Zendaya shared a sweet interaction with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the event, with the A-listers exchanging hugs before taking their adjoining seats in the front row of the show, per videos from the evening.
The 41-year-old Single Ladies artist donned a pajama-esque silk blouse with yellow pants and a floor-length jacket in the same fabric. Her 53-year-old husband opted for a classic black-and-white suit that featured a subtle pixelated design that matched the suit worn by Pharell Williams, who made his debut as the creative director of the menswear collection for Louis Vuitton.
The star power certainly didn't end there, as Kim Kardashian also turned heads with a pixelated look of her own.
Kim Kardashian goes camo-chic at Louis Vuitton fashion show
Kim K seemingly took a page of her SKIMs book with a pixelated bra top and matching leggings bearing a branded Louis Vuitton waistband.
The 41-year-old reality star glammed up the athleisure look with a long fur coat and transparent heels.
She opted for a rather unique accessory with an oversized, furry fanny pack that featured the same camo-inspired color palette.
Once inside, The Kardashians star mingled with fellow attendees Lewis Hamilton, Pharell, and more.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rock matching denim fits at Louis Vuitton show
Expecting parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the high-profile event in adorable matching denim fits. The 35-year-old Umbrella singer bared her baby bump as she donned a denim bralette under a coordinating jacket and pair of jeans.
Her 34-year-old rapper beau went for a lighter-wash denim jacket along with darker shorts featuring the Louis Vuitton logo.
Rihanna has played a key role in Pharrell's big debut for the brand, having recently appeared in a stunning new campaign for the iconic fashion house.
Cover photo: Collage: STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS