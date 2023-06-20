Zendaya hits an ace with fiery trailer for Challengers!

Los Angeles, California - After teasing fans on Monday, the first look at Zendaya in her newest movie , Challengers, has finally arrived!

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor (l), and Mike Faist (r) star as tennis players embroiled in a tense love triangle in Challengers. © Collage: Rich Fury & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Tolga Akmen / AFP

The 26-year-old returned to Twitter on Monday to respond to fan theories that the trailer for Challengers was on its way.

And on its way it was, as the fiery trailer for her next project was officially unveiled on Tuesday.

Fans got their first look at Zendaya as well as her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor as their tennis-playing on-screen counterparts.

Set to the tune of S&M by Rihanna, tensions between the characters rise both on and off the courts as superstar athlete Tashi (played by Zendaya) trains her husband, Art (played by Faist), to excellence in the sport in his own right.

Things take a dramatic turn when Patrick (played by O'Connor) - Tashi's ex - enters a challengers tournament in which Art is competing, kicking off a steamy love triangle.

The rom-com is directed by the prolific Luca Guadagnino, known for his work in Call Me by Your Name and Bones and All.