Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet dance the night away at birthday bash
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet proved they're just as close off-screen with a pretty epic outing at their friend's birthday party.
On Sunday, the actors both attended a birthday bash for Zendaya's assistant and close friend, Darnell Appling.
Since the party, photos and videos of the stars have been circulating on social media as fans gush over their killer dance moves.
The 26-year-old Euphoria star rocked a cropped white tank top and low-rise jeans, while her 27-year-old co-star wore an Austin Reaves Lakers jersey with green basketball shorts.
In one hilarious clip, Timothée proved he was the life of the party as he danced amid a circle of partygoers.
Not to be outdone, Zendaya showed off her own impressive moves during a line dance to some Beyoncé!
As the duo prepares to promote Dune: Part Two this fall, they've shown that their bond is just as strong off-screen with a number of adorable compliments to each other.
Timothée Chalamet says Zendaya has become a "sister" to him
Speaking with Variety in 2022, the Call Me By Your Name star praised Zendaya and said that the pair have become like family off-screen.
"She's really become a sister. I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend," he said.
While promoting Dune in 2021, Zendaya echoed his praise, telling Entertainment Weekly that she knew they were "gonna be besties" as soon as she met him on set.
Fans will finally get to see the duo reunite on screen when Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3.
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP