Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet dance the night away at birthday bash

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet proved they're just as close off-screen with a pretty epic outing at their friend's birthday party.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet (r) both attended Darnell Appling's birthday bash on Sunday. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the actors both attended a birthday bash for Zendaya's assistant and close friend, Darnell Appling.

Since the party, photos and videos of the stars have been circulating on social media as fans gush over their killer dance moves.

The 26-year-old Euphoria star rocked a cropped white tank top and low-rise jeans, while her 27-year-old co-star wore an Austin Reaves Lakers jersey with green basketball shorts.

In one hilarious clip, Timothée proved he was the life of the party as he danced amid a circle of partygoers.

Not to be outdone, Zendaya showed off her own impressive moves during a line dance to some Beyoncé!

As the duo prepares to promote Dune: Part Two this fall, they've shown that their bond is just as strong off-screen with a number of adorable compliments to each other.