Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour begins – will it be bigger than Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?

Stockholm, Sweden - Beyoncé highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour has officially kicked off with the Beyhive flocking overseas for the first night!

Beyoncé's anticipated Renaissance World Tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday. © Collage: BRAD BARKET & THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Queen Bey's long-awaited music tour began. and her loyal fans are doing whatever it takes to watch it.

The 41-year-old Grammy-winning artist's first stop on her global expedition that will have 57 shows is in Stockholm.

The lucky Beyhive members who are already in Sweden have blessed Twitter users by dropping a few images from Bey's long overdue tour book that features stunning new images of the pop star.

Additionally, the Halo singer's anticipated visuals from Bey's seventh studio album are expected to be released during the first concert.

Beyoncé is also gearing up to make stops in London, Amsterdam, Miami, and Philadelphia.

After most of the tour’s tickets sold out within minutes, the multi-hyphenate performer added dates to cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Houston.