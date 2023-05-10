Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour begins – will it be bigger than Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?
Stockholm, Sweden - Beyoncé highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour has officially kicked off with the Beyhive flocking overseas for the first night!
On Wednesday, Queen Bey's long-awaited music tour began. and her loyal fans are doing whatever it takes to watch it.
The 41-year-old Grammy-winning artist's first stop on her global expedition that will have 57 shows is in Stockholm.
The lucky Beyhive members who are already in Sweden have blessed Twitter users by dropping a few images from Bey's long overdue tour book that features stunning new images of the pop star.
Additionally, the Halo singer's anticipated visuals from Bey's seventh studio album are expected to be released during the first concert.
Beyoncé is also gearing up to make stops in London, Amsterdam, Miami, and Philadelphia.
After most of the tour’s tickets sold out within minutes, the multi-hyphenate performer added dates to cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Houston.
Will Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour beat Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?
Meanwhile, according to Forbes, Bey's Renaissance World Tour could beat Taylor Swift's phenomenally successful Eras Tour by a whopping $600million!
Though the Midnight artist's ticket sales broke Ticketmaster records with single-day sales, Bey's concert is expected to gross between $275 million and $2.57 billion from tickets alone.
Per the site, Bey could rack up nearly $2.2 billion just from the tour, which is $600 million more than the $1.6 billion T-Swift could earn.
The Anti-Hero artist is still touring, so there's still time to see which of these female powerhouses' tours will be the money-maker.
Nevertheless, let the Renaissance begins!
Cover photo: Collage: BRAD BARKET & THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP